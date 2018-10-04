FOP LODGE 111 LOCAL CANDIDATES ENDORSEMENTS Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
Glad I don’t depend on them for my political thoughts!!!! Very first one is no for me….Jack Heath is my choice for County Executive!!!
The FOP supports a “man” who shoves his mother down a flight of stairs and owes half the people in Wicomico County money? You fools might want to go to Mdcouurts,gov and check him out. WOW!!!!!!!!!
