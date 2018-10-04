FOP LODGE 111 LOCAL CANDIDATES ENDORSEMENTS

43100330_10217820334290524_1278467951334260736_n

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “FOP LODGE 111 LOCAL CANDIDATES ENDORSEMENTS

  2. The FOP supports a “man” who shoves his mother down a flight of stairs and owes half the people in Wicomico County money? You fools might want to go to Mdcouurts,gov and check him out. WOW!!!!!!!!!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s