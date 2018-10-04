HELP NEEDED to find STOLEN GOODS & THIEVES FROM Christ Fellowship Bible Church In Marion

HELP NEEDED to find STOLEN GOODS & THIEVES:

Last night/early this morning someone/people came onto Christ Fellowship Bible Church’s property and stole the items below. We are wanting any help you can give. Please contact Somerset County Sheriffs office, or the church. If you saw any activity/anyone on property while riding by, heard anything/activity if you live nearby, have seen any items like the ones below being sold (pics are for example/not actual items), OR know/heard of anyone that did this. Any info will be helpful. TIA

– (2) 12” x 16’ aluminum walk planks

– (1) 13’ telescopic aluminum walk plank

– (1) 32’ aluminum extension ladder

– (1) 24’ aluminum extension ladder

– (2) 8’ orange fiberglass step ladders

– (1) 6’ blue fiberglass stepladder

– (2) 7’ aluminum & wood scaffolding planks

– (1) 75’ job electric cord

– (20) sheets 3/4” fur plywood