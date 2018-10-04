Mathias, Carozza spar over political ads

(Oct. 4, 2018) Call it “The Battle of the Caucuses.”

Anyone with a mailbox in Senate District 38 has probably received campaign mailers about incumbent Sen. Jim Mathias and challenger Delegate Mary Beth Carozza.

The most recent batch, mailed late last week, came from the Maryland Democratic Caucus Committee and the Maryland Senate Republican Caucus.

One ad, from the Democrats, states, “When Eastern Shore Schools Needed Her Most, DELEGATE CAROZZA ANSWERED WITH A BIG ‘NO.’”

click here for more

Advertisements