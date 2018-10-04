PRESS RELEASE: SFD Urges Citizens to “Look. Listen. Learn.” for Fire Prevention Week

As Fire Prevention Week approaches, the City of Salisbury Fire Department encourages residents to “Look. Listen. Learn.” What does that mean?

4 October 2018 – Today’s home fires burn faster than ever. In a typical home fire, you may have as little as one to two minutes to escape safely from the time the smoke alarm sounds. Knowing how to use that time wisely takes planning and practice.

The City of Salisbury Fire Department is teaming up with the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) ­‑‑ the official sponsor of Fire Prevention Week™ for more than 90 years ‑‑ to promote this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware. Fire can happen anywhere™,” which works to educate the public about basic but essential ways to quickly and safely escape a home fire.

NFPA statistics show that the number of U.S. home fires has been steadily declining over the past few decades. However, the death rate per 1000 home fires that are reported to fire departments was 10 percent higher in 2016 than in 1980.

“These numbers show that while we’ve made significant progress in teaching people how to prevent fires from happening, there’s still much more work to do in terms of educating the public about how to protect themselves in the event of one,” said Lorraine Carli, NFPA’s vice president of Outreach and Advocacy. “This is particularly critical given the increased speed at which today’s home fires grow and spread.”

Carli also notes that although people feel safest in their home, it is also the place people are at greatest risk to fire, with four out of five U.S. fire deaths occurring at home. That over-confidence contributes to a complacency toward home escape planning and practice.

“Working in the fire service for many years, we know that people often make choices in fire situations that jeopardize their safety or even cost them their lives,” said Deputy Fire Chief James Gladwell of the City of Salisbury Fire Department. “It’s our intent to teach people about the potentially life-saving difference escape planning and practice can make, and to motivate them to action.”

Chief Gladwell says this year’s “Look. Listen. Learn.” campaign highlights three steps people can take to help quickly and safely escape a fire:

· Look for places fire could start.

· Listen for the sound of the smoke alarm.

· Learn 2 ways out of every room.

While NFPA and the City of Salisbury Fire Department are focusing on home fires, these fire safety messages apply to virtually anywhere.

“Situational awareness is a skill people need to use wherever they go,” said Chief Gladwell “No matter where you are, look for available exits. If the alarm system sounds, take it seriously and exit the building immediately.”

The City of Salisbury Fire Department is hosting a series of events in support of this year’s Fire Prevention Week campaign, “Look. Listen. Learn.,” including various safety day presentations sponsored by local businesses, a full schedule of elementary school visits to deliver its annual safety message to second graders, a full slate of area day care facilities located within the Salisbury Fire Department’s fire district, and two Wicomico County Public Library events: Wednesday 10 October at 10:30, and Saturday 13 October at 1:00.

For more information about Fire Prevention Week and home escape planning, visitwww.firepreventionweek.org.

