Tom Willis from the Bay County lodge presented a check for $250 towards the QASCO national child safety council. In addition, the lodge has also donated several plush Tommy Moose dolls, coloring books, and crayons to our office. Tommy Moose is a friendly, playful, cuddly moose doll whose sole purpose is to bring comfort to children in times of stress, uncertainty, or anxiety. The dolls are presented to children in various traumatic situations. The dolls are donated to law enforcement, fire, and other emergency workers. For more information see tommymoose.org.

“It was especially important to understand that any child who has suffered trauma may need this as a companion and calming toy,” added Sheriff Gary Hofmann.

