Troopers Arrest Seaford Man for Burglary-Seaford

Seaford- The Delaware State Police have arrested a Seaford man for burglary and other related charges.
The incident occurred on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at approximately 6:25 p.m. when Troopers were dispatched to a residence on the 12000 block of Concord Road for a report of a burglary in progress. A neighbor had contacted the homeowner who was not home at the time, to advise them that a male subject was inside of their residence. Upon arrival, Troopers located a side door that was ajar and appeared to be damaged, there was also a fire that was burning outside the rear of the residence. When Troopers entered the residence, they located a subject sitting in the middle of the living room floor with drug paraphernalia and .21 grams of marijuana beside him.
The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Austin M. Ayers was taken into custody without incident. It was learned that Ayers had previously been issued a no contact order with the residence. Ayers was transported back to Troop 5 where he was charged with the following:
- Burglary Second Degree Dwelling
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Criminal Mischief
- Breach of Release
- Possession of Marijuana
Ayers was also charged by the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office in reference to setting the fire.
Ayers was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $5,601.00 secured bond.