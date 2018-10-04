Troopers Arrest Seaford Man for Burglary-Seaford

Seaford- The Delaware State Police have arrested a Seaford man for burglary and other related charges.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, October 2, 2018 at approximately 6:25 p.m. when Troopers were dispatched to a residence on the 12000 block of Concord Road for a report of a burglary in progress. A neighbor had contacted the homeowner who was not home at the time, to advise them that a male subject was inside of their residence. Upon arrival, Troopers located a side door that was ajar and appeared to be damaged, there was also a fire that was burning outside the rear of the residence. When Troopers entered the residence, they located a subject sitting in the middle of the living room floor with drug paraphernalia and .21 grams of marijuana beside him.

The suspect, identified as 37-year-old Austin M. Ayers was taken into custody without incident. It was learned that Ayers had previously been issued a no contact order with the residence. Ayers was transported back to Troop 5 where he was charged with the following:

Burglary Second Degree Dwelling

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Criminal Mischief

Breach of Release

Possession of Marijuana

Ayers was also charged by the Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office in reference to setting the fire.

Ayers was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $5,601.00 secured bond.

