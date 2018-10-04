Update* Troopers Arrest Third Suspect on Assault and Weapon Charges- Laurel

The Delaware State Police have arrested the third suspect who was wanted in connection with an assault that occurred on Thursday, September 27, 2018 at the Relax Inn located at 30702 Sussex Highway.

Through investigative measures, Troopers were able to identify the suspects as 25-year-old Lee Hamm of Seaford, 21-year-old Len Tillman of Seaford, and 20-year-old Gabriellia Mann of Georgetown. Mann and Hamm were taken into custody on Monday, October 1, 2018 at approximately 3:00 p.m. at the Relax Inn without incident and were transported back to Troop 5 where they were charged and arraigned.

On Wednesday, October 3, 2018, Len Tillman turned himself in at Troop 5 where he was charged with the following:

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony

Aggravated Menacing

Conspiracy Second Degree

Assault Third Degree

Criminal Mischief (2 counts)

Disorderly Conduct

Tillman was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 2 and released on $29,500.00 unsecured bond.

https://dsp.delaware.gov/2018/10/02/troopers-arrest-two-suspects-on-assault-and-weapon-charges/