Dorchester County Sheriff Press Release

On Thursday, October 4, 2018 members of the Dorchester County Narcotics Task Force assisted by the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, Dorchester County State’s Attorney’s Office, Cambridge Police, Homeland Security Investigations, Drug Enforcement Administration, Caroline County Narcotics Task Force and the Wicomico County Narcotics Task Force all combined efforts to arrest 31 year old Nicole Marie Snyder of 1515 Taylors Island Road, Taylors Island, Md. She was the target of an investigation into the transportation and sales of “Scramble” which are Gel-Caps filled with a Heroin and Fentanyl and other drugs from Baltimore to the local area. She was arrested after a traffic stop was conducted at Bryn Street and Rt.50 in Cambridge. The search revealed 20 Gel-Caps of Scramble, 3.2 grams of Cocaine, assorted paraphernalia. She was charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute Cocaine, Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin, Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl, Possession of Cocaine, Possession of Heroin and Possession of Fentanyl. She was ordered Held without Bond and the investigation is continuing.

