Emotional plea during council meeting In OC

(Oct. 5, 2018) Almost one year after her husband was killed during car rally in Ocean City, resident Renae Lawlor pleaded with the Ocean City Council to find a way to reduce traffic during those kinds of special events.

Her husband was struck and killed by a State police vehicle on Oct. 6 last year during the Endless Summer Cruisin’ festivities. The state trooper driving the car was on his way to assist another officer when Thomas Lawlor, 57, apparently walked into its path.

“I have a personal reason to be here,” said Lawlor on Monday. “My husband was killed during a car show event last year. I really didn’t want to be here … but I thought it was my civic duty to be before you and tell my story.

click here for more

Advertisements