Investigation Leads to Drug Arrests-Rehoboth Beach

Rehoboth Beach, Delaware- Delaware State Police have arrested two men following an investigation into the sale of illegal drugs occurring in the Rehoboth Beach area.

On October 5, 2018 members of Sussex Governor’s Task Force (GTF) were contacted by the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force who had apprehended Gregory Lawson-Hixon, 29 of Rehoboth Beach and Dante Cilia, 30 of Milton. Both subjects were seated in a Chevrolet Suburban in the parking lot of Surf Bagel located at 18675 Coastal Highway, Rehoboth Beach.

Gregory Lawson-Hixon was a wanted fugitive who fled from the Governor’s Task Force in August of this year. During that incident, a large amount of narcotics and currency was seized from his vehicle. He had active warrants for his arrest to include:

Failure to appear from Sussex Court of Common Pleas

Felony drug dealing warrant from Troop 3, Camden, Delaware

Felony drug dealing Governor’s Task Force warrant from Troop 4, Georgetown, Delaware

The investigation revealed the U.S. Marshal’s while working with members of the Sussex GTF and prior to apprehending both Lawson-Hixon and Cilia, observed several hand-to-hand narcotics transactions occur from the Suburban while it was parked in front of Surf Bagel. Once taken into custody, both subjects were in possession of contraband and large amounts of U.S. currency. Lawson-Hixon was in possession of approximately 43 Amphetamine and Dextroamphetamine 30mg pills, 23 Suboxone strips and over $2400.00 U.S. currency. Cilia was in possession of one suboxone strip, over $1050.00 U.S. currency. Both subjects were transported to Troop 4 in Georgetown without incident. As a result of the vehicle search warrant, the following items were seized from the vehicle:

63 grams of cocaine

41 grams of marijuana

50 candy THC ropes

41 THC injectors

6 THC cigars

5 THC vapor oils

108 Oxycodone pills

68 Amphetamine pills

Over $7000.00 U.S. currency

Drug paraphernalia (packaging/distributing/weighing materials)

As a result of this investigation, Gregory Lawson-Hixon was charged with the following crimes:

Possession with the intent to deliver (PWITD) cocaine in a tier 2 quantity

Possession of cocaine in a tier 3 quantity

Possession with the intent to deliver (PWITD) Amphetamine in a tier 2 quantity

Possession with the intent to deliver (PWITD) Amphetamine in a tier 4 quantity

Possession with the intent to deliver (PWITD) Oxycodone in a tier 4 quantity

Possession with the intent to deliver (PWITD) marijuana edibles

Possession with the intent to deliver (PWITD) marijuana

Possession with the intent to deliver (PWITD) Suboxone

Possession marijuana in a tier 1 quantity

Conspiracy 2 nd

Possession of drug paraphernalia

As a result of this investigation, Dante Cilia was charged with the following crimes:

Possession with the intent to deliver (PWITD) cocaine in a tier 2 quantity

Possession of cocaine in a tier 3 quantity

Possession with the intent to deliver (PWITD) Amphetamine in a tier 4 quantity

Possession with the intent to deliver (PWITD) Oxycodone in a tier 4 quantity

Possession with the intent to deliver (PWITD) marijuana edibles

Possession with the intent to deliver (PWITD) marijuana

Posssession of Suboxone

Possession marijuana in a tier 1 quantity

Conspiracy 2 nd

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Gregory Lawson-Hixon, 29 of Rehoboth Beach, was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $331,107.00 cash bond.

Dante Cilia, 30 of Milton, was arraigned before Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution in default of $293,200.00 cash bond.

