Milford Police Investigating Shot Fired Into Residence On Airport Road

On 10.07.2018 at approximately 11:03 pm, officers from the Milford Police Department’s Patrol Division responded to an apartment in the Willows on Lassen Court to a report of a shot fired at a residence. Investigation revealed an occupant fired the shot from a vehicle on Airport Road towards the apartment, striking a window. The bullet traveled through the window and was found lodged in an appliance inside the home. The residence was occupied at the time, but no one was injured. As this investigation continues, Milford Police urge anyone with information about this incident to call 302.422.8081 or Crime Stoppers at 1.800.TIP.3333. Tips can also be submitted online at MilfordPoliceDE.org/TIPS.