Ocean Pines, BJ’s Team Up to Raise Money for Veterans Memorial

BJ’s Wholesale Club is once again partnering with the Ocean Pines Association to bring a special membership offer, effective Oct. 12-26, to benefit the Worcester County Veterans Memorial at Ocean Pines Foundation.

In addition to offering special membership benefits, BJ’s will donate $5 of each membership fee to the foundation. The offer, which is available to new and renewing members, is not available for purchase online or at any BJ’s location. Current EZ Renewal members are not eligible.

With this offer, an annual BJ’s Inner Circle Membership is $40 and a BJ’s Perks Rewards Membership is $80.

In addition, 13 months will be added to the expiration date of a current BJ’s membership, regardless of when the membership was last renewed. Current members who are enrolled in BJ’s auto-renewal program are not eligible for the Ocean Pines offer.

This special promotion is only offered through Ocean Pines two times a year. BJ’s Wholesale Club, in partnership with the Association, donated $345 to the Worcester County Veterans Memorial at Ocean Pines as a part of its spring 2018 membership offer.

Julie Malinowski, marketing coordinator for the Ocean Pines Association, presented a check to Marie Gilmore, president of the Worcester County Veterans Memorial Foundation.

The donation helps to fuel the Foundation’s Educational Outreach program, which enables more than 500 Worcester County fifth-graders to visit the memorial site in Ocean Pines and learn about the branches of the service, flag history and the sacrifices veterans have made to protect our freedoms.

BJ’s operates more than 200 clubs in 15 states from Maine to Florida, including a location in Millsboro, Delaware.

BJ’s membership applications are available at the Ocean Pines Association administration building at 239 Ocean Parkway and online at OceanPines.org.

Applications must be returned with payment by Oct. 26. They may be dropped off at the administration building or mailed to Ocean Pines Association, Attn: Denise Sawyer, 239 Ocean Parkway, Ocean Pines, MD 21811.

###

Advertisements