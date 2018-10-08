Salisbury’s Democratic Mayor Jake Day Endorses Governor Larry Hogan

Hogan for Governor today announced that Salisbury’s Democratic Mayor Jake Day is proud to endorse Governor Larry Hogan’s re-election. Mayor Day’s endorsement underscores the historic level of support for Governor Hogan from a coalition of current and former Democratic leaders, public sector and private sector unions, and business groups. Salisbury is the eight largest city in Maryland. Governor Hogan has also received the support of the sitting Democratic mayors of Bowie and Gaithersburg.

“I have served as Mayor of Salisbury for nearly 3 years. Governor Hogan’s support for my city, from his response to a tornado, snowstorm and record floods to his support for Salisbury University, our manufacturing base, downtown and the National Folk Festival transcends party, history or geography,” said Mayor Day. “This is precisely why I leave partisan identity at the city gates. I will continue to place Salisbury first and because Governor Hogan has placed all Marylanders first, our city, the Eastern Shore and Maryland have thrived thanks to his leadership and partnership. I have every confidence the next four years will prove only stronger.”

In 2014, Governor Hogan campaigned promising to end the war on rural Maryland, and to be the governor of the entire state. His record over the past four years, shows this is exactly what he has accomplished. In particular the administration has invested tremendous resources and effort in revitalizing rural communities, including Salisbury. In total, the Hogan administration has invested $1.5 million in downtown Salisbury revitalization programs over the last two budgets. The governor’s most recent budget also included $3.7 million in funding for the West Salisbury Elementary School, $4.975 million for the replacement for the Salisbury Animal Health Laboratory, $1.9 million in funding for improvements at the Salisbury-Ocean City: Wicomico Regional Airport, nearly 600,000 to complete renovations at Arthur W. Perdue Stadium, home of the Delmarva Shorebirds, and nearly $500,000 for Salisbury to expand its sewer lines. The governor’s More Jobs for Marylanders Act has also brought jobs to the region.

“I am honored to receive the support of Mayor Jake Day,” said Governor Hogan. “Revitalizing downtown Salisbury has been a top priority of my administration and Mayor Day has been a tremendous ally in that effort. I look forward to working with the mayor as we continue to move Salisbury, and all of Maryland, forward in my second term.”

In addition to Mayor Day’s endorsement, Governor Hogan has been endorsed by 53 Democratic leaders, including Senator Jim Brochin, a former lt. governor, two former Speakers of the House of Delegates, and the Mayors of Bowie and Gaithersburg, the Laborers’ International Union of North America (LIUNA), the United Association of Plumbers, Pipefitters, Sprinklerfitters, Welders and HVAC Technicians (UA), the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF), the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), the State Law Enforcement Officers Labor Alliance (SLEOLA), the Maryland Fire Chiefs Association, the United Union of Roofers, Waterproofers and Allied Workers, the Maryland State Pipe Trades Association (MDPT), the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 2563, the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Local 582, the Steamfitters & Plumbers Local Union 486, the Steamfitters Local Union 602, the Fire Sprinkler Fitters Local Union 669, the Steamfitters & Plumbers Local Union 489, the Plumbers Local Union 5, the LIUNA Local 11, the LIUNA Local 572, the LIUNA Local 710, the Maryland Flight Paramedics Association, the Baltimore Fire Fighters Local 734, the Career Firefighters Association of Frederick Local 3666, the Salisbury Career Fire Fighters, the Ocean City Career Fire Fighters and Paramedics, Prince George’s County Professional Fire Fighters & Paramedics Association IAFF Local 1619, the Worcester County Professional Fire Fighters, the Baltimore City Fraternal Order Of Police (FOP) Lodge #3, the Montgomery County Fraternal Order Of Police (FOP) Lodge #35, the Prince George’s County Fraternal Order Of Police (FOP) Lodge #89, Annapolis City Fraternal Order Of Police (FOP) Lodge #1, the Anne Arundel County Fraternal Order Of Police (FOP) Lodge #70, the St. Mary’s County Fraternal Order Of Police (FOP) Lodge #7, the Talbot County Fraternal Order Of Police (FOP) Lodge #18, the Carroll County Fraternal Order Of Police (FOP) Lodge #20, the Howard County Police Officers’ Association – Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #21, the Cecil County Fraternal Order Of Police (FOP) Lodge #2, the Greenspring Valley Fraternal Order Of Police (FOP) Lodge #76, the Mount Rainer Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #85, the Maryland Asphalt Association (MAA), the Maryland Ready Mix Concrete Association (MRMCA, and the Maryland Motor Truck Association (MMTA), the Maryland Building Industry Association (MBIA), the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB), NAIOP the Commercial Real Estate Development Association, and the Maryland REALTORS®.

