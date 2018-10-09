Maryland State Police Press Release On Vehicle Tampering

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Type of Incident: Stolen Vehicle, Vehicle Tamperings

Date and Time: 10/7/18 2330 hrs.-10/8/18 0800 hrs.

Location: Nottingham Woods development, Barnsdale Drive, Bowman Drive, Sherwood Circle, Parker Road, Salisbury, Wicomico County, Maryland

Narrative:

On 10/8/18, Troopers from the Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack responded to the area of Nottingham Woods off of Parker Road in reference to a stolen vehicle and vehicles that had been tampered with. The vehicle that was stolen was left unlocked with the key in the vehicle.

Additionally, Troopers responded to the area of Barnsdale Drive in reference to a vehicle that had been rummaged through. This vehicle was also left unlocked with loose change left in view.

The Maryland State Police strongly encourages citizens to lock all vehicles and to not leave any valuables in view. It would also be advantageous to install motion detected flood lighting and security cameras to deter and assist law enforcement in identifying suspects.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to contact Maryland State Police Salisbury Barrack, Trooper J. Huntington at (410) 749-3101 ext. 0.

