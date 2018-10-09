SBY Regional Airport is proud to announce the GRAND OPENING of ROSENFELD’S JEWISH DELI in the Airport Terminal Passenger Lounge. Initially the restaurant will be open from 10:00 AM until 3:00 PM but will extend their hours in November. Also, adult beverages will be served beginning sometime in November. The Deli has an extensive menu of the favorites we have come to love at Rosenfeld’s Ocean City and Rehoboth locations. You don’t have to be flying out of SBY to enjoy this wonderful food – drive out to the airport just to experience an outstanding culinary event. And if you want to take some Berger Chocolate Cookies when you fly to visit your loved ones add some extra time before your flight.