SBY Regional Airport is proud to announce the GRAND OPENING of ROSENFELD’S JEWISH DELI in the Airport Terminal Passenger Lounge. Initially the restaurant will be open from 10:00 AM until 3:00 PM but will extend their hours in November. Also, adult beverages will be served beginning sometime in November. The Deli has an extensive menu of the favorites we have come to love at Rosenfeld’s Ocean City and Rehoboth locations. You don’t have to be flying out of SBY to enjoy this wonderful food – drive out to the airport just to experience an outstanding culinary event. And if you want to take some Berger Chocolate Cookies when you fly to visit your loved ones add some extra time before your flight.
8 thoughts on “SBY Regional Airport is proud to announce the GRAND OPENING of ROSENFELD’S JEWISH DELI in the Airport Terminal Passenger Lounge”
I’ll bet it’s amazing – much better than the 50cent tacos they used to sell at Trader Lees
wow look at those prices you could buy a steak dinner and 2 sides at outback for that he wont be there long
The extensive menu seems expensive for sandwiches. In all fairness I cannot properly judge menu price, since my family priority is not eating out or even flying
Only bad thing, will you have to pay to park?
Real meat folks…. That the difference in price… You get meat and no fluff. It’s the same at Flannery’s in Fruitland… When I want a sandwich I want meat and not pressed foods.
Take a brisket, pickle it, season it, cook it, trim it, carve it, and serve it…
Or open a prepressed meat package, and put it on a roll…
I have visited the location near RT 90 several times and haven’t returned.
Their food is great, enjoyed the food truck visits at Lowes parking lot! We will give them a shot at the airport!!!
