Sea Level Rise Presentation

43536247_1107124796120436_5364557102100512768_n

Advertisements

2 thoughts on “Sea Level Rise Presentation

  2. People don’t confuse natural erosion with “sea Level rising” due to “climate change”!!!! The islands of the bay have not been protected by the Army Corp of Engineers!!! They have only done the bare minimum….jetty’s should have been constructed YEARS AGO!!!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s