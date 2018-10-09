The Case Against Bob Culver

1. Multiple lawsuits against him, many for bad debt.

2. County jobs for his kids, Albero’s wife and who knows what other persons.

3. Numerous county budget errors and omissions — many corrected by the County Council.

4. Special treatment for pals at the landfill — blocked by the County Council.

5. Attempt to take title to the polluted property next to the ballfields on Naylor Mill Road as a “gift” — also blocked by the County Council.

6.Culver screwed the employees and retires with changing their health benefits.

7. The Station 13 Fiasco

8. Bob is butt buddies with and shares all the workings of internal County info with Albero.

9. Has set County City relations back to animosity levels.

10. Bob is a moron as clearly can be seen in his actions and demeanor. He isn’t fit to serve any part of any community in any capacity.

