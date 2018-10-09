Troopers Investigating Shots Fired Incident-Milton

Milton, Delaware– The Delaware State Police are currently investigating a shots fired complaint that occurred late last night.

The preliminary investigation has determined the incident occurred at approximately 11:00 p.m., Saturday, October 6, 2018 when the occupants of the residence in the 27,000 block of Martins Farm Road, Milton heard a loud bang. A search of the residence was conducted and nothing suspicious was seen or located. The next morning 9-1-1 was called and troopers were dispatched to the residence after a bullet hole was located in the residence. Troopers contacted a 59-year-old man and 52-year-old woman who were in the residence at the time of the incident. No one was injured in this incident.

This case continues to remain under investigation by Troop 4, Major Crimes Unit. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Major Crimes at 856-5850. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

