Viewer Writes In Regarding Culver Son Driving County Trucks

Mr Taylor as a frequent reader of your blog I wanted to write to you with some concerns that I have after seeing who I could have sworn was Chris Culver driving a County truck. I remember you posting his numerous DUI arrests and wanted to know how could the County allow him to be behind the wheel . Wouldn’t that be a tremendous burden on the taxpayers with the insurance rates it would raise to allow him to do so?

Thanks for all you do

Wicomico Citizen

EDITOR’S NOTE: I would certainly hope that Chris is not driving a County vehicle. I will look into it

