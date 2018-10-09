Mr Taylor as a frequent reader of your blog I wanted to write to you with some concerns that I have after seeing who I could have sworn was Chris Culver driving a County truck. I remember you posting his numerous DUI arrests and wanted to know how could the County allow him to be behind the wheel . Wouldn’t that be a tremendous burden on the taxpayers with the insurance rates it would raise to allow him to do so?
Thanks for all you do
Wicomico Citizen
EDITOR’S NOTE: I would certainly hope that Chris is not driving a County vehicle. I will look into it
7 thoughts on “Viewer Writes In Regarding Culver Son Driving County Trucks”
Last time I saw Chris he was toting taco equipment out of Trader Lee’s with tears in his eyes!!! Wasn’t driving, Jen was driving…..LOL
Damn he look just like his pappy, like a chicken
With 3 DUIs the only way he can drive is with an Interlock device. I can’t imagine the county has blowers installed in their vehicles, so if it’s true, he was breaking the LAW!
no he is NOT he still has to earn a living BITCH if the county punishes them for DWIs then thats it as a administrative Issue bu he SHOULDN’T as that is Double jeopardy and go back into your SAFE SPACE were i am sure mommy protects you from everything.
We all earn a living BITCH!! We ALL don’t have several DUI’s like this POS. The only reason he still has a job is because of his daddy BITCH. If anyone else had his tremendous driving under the influence record. WE WOULDN’T HAVE A JOB. BITCH!!
The apple does not fall far from the tree.
Maybe after November 6 Daddy can join him sifting thru the trash at the transfer stations.
