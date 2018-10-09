Wicomico County At Large My Picks

First up I support John Cannon for one of the two open seats. I have known John a long time and we go way back. John knows the game and how its played and he is definitely the right choice for this seat as he has been a leader for many years. I will be casting my first vote for John.

My second vote will be for Julie Brewington. I know Julie has been in the news lately, but all that put aside you will not find a more consistent conservative voice that will fight for our traditional values.Julie like John I have known a long time and Julie has always been a rock when it comes to her commitment to the conservative way.

We cannot afford a Bill McCain vote on the Wicomico County Council. Bill is a liberal Democrat and will push for that agenda.

Vote for John and Julie

