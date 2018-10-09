First up I support John Cannon for one of the two open seats. I have known John a long time and we go way back. John knows the game and how its played and he is definitely the right choice for this seat as he has been a leader for many years. I will be casting my first vote for John.
My second vote will be for Julie Brewington. I know Julie has been in the news lately, but all that put aside you will not find a more consistent conservative voice that will fight for our traditional values.Julie like John I have known a long time and Julie has always been a rock when it comes to her commitment to the conservative way.
Vote for John and Julie
5 thoughts on “Wicomico County At Large My Picks”
I agree 100%.
I am with you John.
ZERO votes for democrats!
It’s a shame those two are the best choices. Going to hold my nose and vote for both. At least Julie isn’t a back-stabbing RINO (at least not yet).
You got one thing right, John Cannon certainly knows how to play the game. That is exactly why I would never vote for him because he always rigs thing so he benefits in some way.
We cannot afford a Bill McCain vote on the Wicomico County Council. Bill is a liberal Democrat and will push for that agenda. Bill wants to remove the Revenue Cap so he can give all the teachers a pay raise and give the BOE everything they ask for. Did you know that Bill McCain’s wife is a school teacher? Bill wants to give the school teachers property tax exemptions in Wicomico County. Did you know that Bill McCain’s wife was a school teacher? Bill wants to remove the historical Winder plaque from the county courthouse lawn because he is a liberal and it offends liberals. Bill McCain wants to raise the minimum wage in Wicomico County to at least $15 per hour. Did you know that Bill McCain wants his small business to be exempt from paying a $15 minimum wage?
Vote Julie Brewington for Wicomico County Council at Large.
