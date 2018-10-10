First Lady Yumi Hogan Meets with Burn Survivors, Firefighters

ANNAPOLIS, MD – First Lady Yumi Hogan today welcomed attendees and mentors from the International Association of Fire Fighters 2018 International Burn Camp to the Maryland State House. Held annually, this camp is a life-changing opportunity for burn survivors ages 13-21 and the firefighters who work to make a difference in the lives of these young people.

“It was my honor to welcome the 2018 campers today – the many brave young men and women who are facing a tough challenge in life, but will now enjoy a week of fun and friendship,” said First Lady Yumi Hogan. “I want to thank the firefighters and volunteers for their dedication to building and running the International Burn Camp year after year, making this week of camp a dream come true for many young people.”

Over 100 campers from across the country and Canada came to Annapolis today to tour the Naval Academy and the State House as a part of their week-long camp. The all-expenses paid camp helps these burn survivors understand that they are not alone and that there is a larger support system for them. Learn more about the International Association of Fire Fighters Foundation and the burn camp here: https://foundation.iaff.org/.

