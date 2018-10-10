NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION Norris Twilley Road, Delmar, Wicomico Co

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:   October 7, 2018

Time:  5:15 p.m.

Location / Address:  10000 block of Norris Twilley Road, Delmar, Wicomico Co.

Type of Incident:  Fire

Description of Structure / Property:   2017 Hyundai Passenger Vehicle

Owner / Occupants:   Rodney Rathel

Injuries or Deaths:   None

Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $1,000                      Contents: $0

Smoke Alarm Status:  n/a

Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  n/a

Arrests(s):  None

Primary Responding Fire Department:  Mardela VFD

# of Alarms: 1     # Of Firefighters:  4

Time to Control:  5 minutes

Discovered By:  Neighbor

Area of Origin:  Exterior rear driver’s side

Preliminary Cause:  Incendiary (intentionally set fire)

Additional Information:  Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at (410) 713-3780.

 

Norris Twilley
