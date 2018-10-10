NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION Norris Twilley Road, Delmar, Wicomico Co

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION Date: October 7, 2018 Time: 5:15 p.m. Location / Address: 10000 block of Norris Twilley Road, Delmar, Wicomico Co. Type of Incident: Fire Description of Structure / Property: 2017 Hyundai Passenger Vehicle Owner / Occupants: Rodney Rathel Injuries or Deaths: None Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $1,000 Contents: $0 Smoke Alarm Status: n/a Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a Arrests(s): None Primary Responding Fire Department: Mardela VFD # of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 4 Time to Control: 5 minutes Discovered By: Neighbor Area of Origin: Exterior rear driver’s side Preliminary Cause: Incendiary (intentionally set fire) Additional Information: Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at (410) 713-3780.