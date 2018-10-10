|
NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: October 7, 2018
Time: 5:15 p.m.
Location / Address: 10000 block of Norris Twilley Road, Delmar, Wicomico Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: 2017 Hyundai Passenger Vehicle
Owner / Occupants: Rodney Rathel
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $1,000 Contents: $0
Smoke Alarm Status: n/a
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Mardela VFD
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 4
Time to Control: 5 minutes
Discovered By: Neighbor
Area of Origin: Exterior rear driver’s side
Preliminary Cause: Incendiary (intentionally set fire)
Additional Information: Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at (410) 713-3780.
NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION Norris Twilley Road, Delmar, Wicomico Co
Advertisements