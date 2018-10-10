|
NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: 10/06/2018
Time: 1:23 AM
Location / Address: 100 N. Main Street, Greensboro, Caroline County, MD
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: Single Story Commercial Building – Convenience Store
Owner / Occupants: Narayan Patel – Owner; Bodie’s Dairy Market
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $5,000.00 Contents: $5,000.00
Smoke Alarm Status: Smoke Alarms Not Present
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: None
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Greensboro VFC
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 15
Time to Control: 40 Minutes
Discovered By: Passerby
Area of Origin: Interior
Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation
Additional Information: If anyone has information regarding this fire, please contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.
