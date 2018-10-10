NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:  10/06/2018

Time:  1:23 AM 

Location / Address:  100 N. Main Street, Greensboro, Caroline County, MD

Type of Incident:  Fire 

Description of Structure / Property:  Single Story Commercial Building – Convenience Store 

Owner / Occupants:  Narayan Patel – Owner; Bodie’s Dairy Market

Injuries or Deaths:  None 

Estimated $ LossStructure: $5,000.00   Contents: $5,000.00

Smoke Alarm Status:  Smoke Alarms Not Present

Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:   None

Arrests(s):  None

Primary Responding Fire Department:  Greensboro VFC

# of Alarms:  1    # Of Firefighters:  15 

Time to Control:  40 Minutes

Discovered By:  Passerby

Area of Origin:  Interior

Preliminary Cause:  Under Investigation

Additional Information:  If anyone has information regarding this fire, please contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609. 

