NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION Date: 10/06/2018 Time: 1:23 AM Location / Address: 100 N. Main Street, Greensboro, Caroline County, MD Type of Incident: Fire Description of Structure / Property: Single Story Commercial Building – Convenience Store Owner / Occupants: Narayan Patel – Owner; Bodie’s Dairy Market Injuries or Deaths: None Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $5,000.00 Contents: $5,000.00 Smoke Alarm Status: Smoke Alarms Not Present Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: None Arrests(s): None Primary Responding Fire Department: Greensboro VFC # of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 15 Time to Control: 40 Minutes Discovered By: Passerby Area of Origin: Interior Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation Additional Information: If anyone has information regarding this fire, please contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.