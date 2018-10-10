Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff Press Release

INCIDENT: Malicious Destruction of Property (MDOP)

DATE: 10/02/2018 at approximately 08:39 am

LOCATION: 500 Block of Fox Meadow Road, Queen Anne, MD

VICTIM: 90yo male from Queen Anne, MD

DETAILS: Deputy First Class (DFC) Piasecki responded to the above address in reference to a malicious destruction of property. The victim advised that the rear window of his 1992 Dodge Sprint was damaged. The victim advised that the damage was noticed on October 2, 2018.

If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact DFC Piasecki at 410-758-0770 ext. 1258 or mpiasecki@qac.org.

DEPUTY: Deputy First Class M. Piasecki

CASE: 18-30482

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Burglary

DATE / TIME: 10/02/2018 at approximately 09:12 am

LOCATION: Hemingway’s Restaurant, 357 Pier One Road. Stevensville, MD

VICTIM: Hemingway’s Restaurant

DETAILS: Deputy Carnaggio responded to the above location in reference to a past burglary. The preliminary investigation revealed that on October 2, 2018, at approximately 4:00 am, an unknown suspect gained entry into the restaurant through one of the HVAC air ducts in the kitchen. At this time, it is believed that the suspect did not take anything from the restaurant. This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Deputy Carnaggio at 410-758-0770 ext. 1274 or ccarnagio@qac.org.

DEPUTY: Deputy C. Carnaggio

CASE: 18-30485

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Malicious Destruction of Property (MDOP)

DATE: 10/02/2018 at approximately 2:28 pm

LOCATION: 2000 Block of Cox Neck Road, Chester, MD

VICTIM: 66yo female from Chester, MD

DETAILS: The victim reported that her green 2003 GMC Sierra was damaged by an unknown suspect. The victim stated that she noticed a scratch on the driver side rear fender, approximately 2′ in length, right above the wheel on October 1, 2018, at 8:37 am. This investigation is ongoing. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Deputy Carnaggio at 410-758-0770 ext. 1274 or ccarnagio@qac.org.

DEPUTY: Deputy C. Carnaggio

CASE: 18-30524

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Driving under the influence

DATE / TIME: 10/02/2018 at approximately 10:21 pm

LOCATION: Route 18 and Castle Marina Road, Chester, MD

ARRESTED: Rebekah Rogers, 42yo female from Stevensville, MD

DETAILS: Deputy First Class (DFC) Jones observed a dark blue 2014 Toyota with inoperable license plate and left brake lights. DFC Jones conducted a traffic stop and made contact with the driver, identified as Rebekah Rogers. While speaking with Rogers, DFC Jones observed that Rogers’ speech was slurred. DFC Jones conducted standardized field sobriety tests on Rogers. Based on the test results, Rogers was placed under arrest and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. A search of the vehicle revealed an open container of vodka, which Rogers admitted to drinking, and suspected marijuana.

DEPUTY: Deputy First Class M.C Jones assisted by Deputy M. Barlow

CASE: 18-30562

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Fraud

DATE / TIME: 10/03/18 at approximately 07:07 pm

LOCATION: 200 Block of Double Creek Point Road, Chestertown, MD

VICTIM: 62yo male from Chestertown, MD

DETAILS: The victim reported that he noticed two separate unauthorized charges on his debit card statement. The victim advised that one charge was made in Illinois and the other was made in Georgia. This investigation is ongoing.

DEPUTY: Deputy First Class S. Creason

CASE: 18-30742

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Theft

DATE / TIME: 10/04/2018 at approximately 11:38 am

LOCATION: 400 Block of Ellicott Road, Chester, MD

DETAILS: Deputy Bush responded to the above location in reference to a theft. The owner of Hearts of Hands Homecare advised Deputy Bush that two prescription pill bottles, containing 321 OxyContin pills (10mg), were missing from a patient’s residence. The total value of the theft is $401. If you have any information in reference to this incident, please contact Deputy Bush at 410-758-0770 ext.1284 or dbush@qac.org.

DEPUTY: Deputy D. Bush

CASE: 18- 30702

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Fraud

DATE / TIME: 10/04/18 at approximately 04:00 pm

LOCATION: Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff

VICTIM: 39yo female from Barclay, MD

DETAILS: The victim came into our office to report a case of fraud. The victim advised that she noticed an unauthorized charge credited to her credit card account. The charge was made for $37.70 at a Walmart in Cedar Park, Texas. This investigation is ongoing.

DEPUTY: Deputy J. Bradley

CASE: 18-30732

*********************************************

INCIDENT: Driving under the influence

DATE / TIME: 10/05/2018 at approximately 03:40 am

LOCATION: Westbound route 50 at Piney Creek Road

ARRESTED: Gary Camper, 59yo male from Woolford, MD

DETAILS: Deputy Thomas observed a gold Buick Century driving over the posted speed limit. Deputy Thomas pursued the vehicle. The driver did not immediately pull over, but later stopped for Deputy Thomas’ marked patrol vehicle. Deputy Thomas made contact with the driver, identified as Gary Camper and observed an open bottle of beer in the vehicle. Camper appeared to be disoriented during the traffic stop and was unable to stand. Based on his investigation, Deputy Thomas placed Camper under arrest for driving under the influence. Deputy Thomas also issued Camper a traffic citation for driving over the posted speed limit. He was later released to a sober party.

DEPUTY: Deputy E. Thomas assisted by Deputy P. Sackrider and Trooper Bertran

CASE: 18-30761

*********************************************