Troopers Seek Public’s Assistance in Locating Wanted Suspect

Seaford– The Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating the pictured suspect who is wanted in connection with a reckless endangering incident.

The incident was reported on Friday, September 21, 2018 when Troopers were made aware of an incident that occurred the night prior at The Woodshed Bar located at 22588 Bridgeville Highway. It was learned that a dispute in the parking lot led to a suspect firing rounds into an occupied vehicle. Through investigative measures, Troopers identified the suspect as 36-year-old Jose Cabrera-Malpica of Milton.

Jose Cabrera-Malpica currently has active warrants out of Troop 4 for the following:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Reckless Endanger First Degree (2 counts)

Conspiracy Second Degree

Criminal Mischief

Troopers have been unable to located Cabrera-Malpica, and ask anyone with information in reference to his whereabouts to contact, Troop 4 Major Crimes Unit, Detective M. Doughty at 302-752-3794. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware crime stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

