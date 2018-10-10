Wicomico Dwelling Fire Old Fruitland Rd.

new patch

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION

Date:   October 7, 2018

Time:  9:36 p.m.

Location / Address:  31180 Old Fruitland Rd., Salisbury, Wicomico Co.

Type of Incident:  Fire

Description of Structure / Property:  One and one-half story wood frame single family dwelling

Owner / Occupants:   Ryan Parsons

Injuries or Deaths:   None

Estimated $ Loss: Structure:  $175,000                      Contents: $25,000

Smoke Alarm Status:  Unknown

Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status:  n/a

Arrests(s):   None

Primary Responding Fire Department:   Fruitland VFD

# of Alarms: 1      # Of Firefighters:  25

Time to Control:   45 minutes

Discovered By:  Passerby

Area of Origin:  Under Investigation

Preliminary Cause:   Under Investigation

Additional Information:  Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at (410) 713-3780.

 

Old Fruitland
Advertisements

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s