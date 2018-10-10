Wicomico Dwelling Fire Old Fruitland Rd.

|
NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION
Date: October 7, 2018
Time: 9:36 p.m.
Location / Address: 31180 Old Fruitland Rd., Salisbury, Wicomico Co.
Type of Incident: Fire
Description of Structure / Property: One and one-half story wood frame single family dwelling
Owner / Occupants: Ryan Parsons
Injuries or Deaths: None
Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $175,000 Contents: $25,000
Smoke Alarm Status: Unknown
Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a
Arrests(s): None
Primary Responding Fire Department: Fruitland VFD
# of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 25
Time to Control: 45 minutes
Discovered By: Passerby
Area of Origin: Under Investigation
Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation
Additional Information: Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at (410) 713-3780.
