Wicomico Dwelling Fire Old Fruitland Rd.

NOTICE OF INVESTIGATION Date: October 7, 2018 Time: 9:36 p.m. Location / Address: 31180 Old Fruitland Rd., Salisbury, Wicomico Co. Type of Incident: Fire Description of Structure / Property: One and one-half story wood frame single family dwelling Owner / Occupants: Ryan Parsons Injuries or Deaths: None Estimated $ Loss: Structure: $175,000 Contents: $25,000 Smoke Alarm Status: Unknown Fire Alarm / Sprinkler Status: n/a Arrests(s): None Primary Responding Fire Department: Fruitland VFD # of Alarms: 1 # Of Firefighters: 25 Time to Control: 45 minutes Discovered By: Passerby Area of Origin: Under Investigation Preliminary Cause: Under Investigation Additional Information: Anyone with information is asked to call the Salisbury Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at (410) 713-3780.