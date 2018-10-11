Somerset

Including the cities of Crisfield and Princess Anne

1213 PM EDT Thu Oct 11 2018

…HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO NOON EDT FRIDAY…

The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a High Wind Warning, which is in effect from 6 PM this evening to noon EDT Friday. The Wind Advisory is no longer in effect.

* AREAS AFFECTED: Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

* HAZARDS: Strong or damaging wind gusts.

* WINDS: East to Southeast 25 to 35 mph this evening, becoming north to northwest 30 to 40 mph later tonight into early Friday morning. Wind gusts of 55 to 60 mph are possible.

* TIMING: Tonight into early Friday morning as the remnants of Michael interact with an approaching cold front.

* IMPACTS: Strong wind combined with heavy rain will cause downed trees and scattered power outages. Minor structural damage is possible.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.

