Mayor will deliver celebratory speech during anniversary

(Oct. 11, 2018) Highlighting the 150th anniversary celebration of the Town of Berlin’s incorporation on Saturday is a man whose roots in the town go back three generations, Mayor Gee Williams.

Williams is scheduled to deliver remarks on the historic occasion at 2 p.m. on Artisan’s Green.

“It’s a big day for Berlin,” he said. “My plan is just to make some remarks that are appropriate to the occasion, that honors our past, talks about where we are today, and the opportunities for the foreseeable future.”

