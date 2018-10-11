Parkside Threats Press Release

Incident: Threats

Location: Parkside High School, Salisbury, MD

Narrative: The Wicomico Sheriff’s Office, in conjunction with the administration of Parkside High School has been fielding repeated inquiries regarding threats to the school and the safety of students. Investigators from the Sheriff’s Office are familiar with the origin of these concerns and have investigated the incidents that prompted the alerts to be circulated on social media.

Any concerns arising out of these incidents are unfounded. There is no threat towards the school or any students nor any indication that any incidents are imminent.

The Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office is committed to maintaining a safe environment in county schools. Any further questions may be directed to the Sheriff’s Office or the Board of Education.

Releasing Authority: Lt. Tim Robinson

Date: 11 October 2018

