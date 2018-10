(Oct. 12, 2018) Snow Hill Mayor Charlie Dorman said no one knew he was planning to resign, but that’s what he did at the Town Council meeting on Tuesday.

“All their mouths flew open,” Dorman said on Wednesday.

“It’s just about time, that’s all,” he continued. “I made a statement and I said to them last night it’s been an honor and a privilege to serve as mayor for six years and four months. And you know when it’s time to leave – and it’s time to leave.”

