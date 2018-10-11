Tornado Watch For Our Area

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS EXTENDED TORNADO WATCH 409 TO INCLUDE THE FOLLOWING AREAS UNTIL 11 PM EDT THIS EVENING

IN MARYLAND THIS WATCH INCLUDES 3 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MARYLAND

SOMERSET WICOMICO WORCESTER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CRISFIELD, OCEAN CITY, PRINCESS ANNE,AND SALISBURY.

…HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY…

The National Weather Service in Wakefield has issued a High Wind Warning, which is in effect until 8 AM EDT Friday. The Wind Advisory is no longer in effect.

* HAZARDS: Strong wind gusts.

* WINDS: East to Southeast 20 to 30 mph early this evening, becoming north to northwest 25 to 35 mph late tonight into early Friday morning. Wind gusts up to 60 mph are possible late tonight.

* TIMING: Late tonight into early Friday morning as the remnants of Michael interact with a cold front moving through the area.

* IMPACTS: Strong wind combined with heavy rain will cause downed trees and scattered power outages.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.

