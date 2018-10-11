Troopers Arrest Selbyville Man for Burglary-Georgetown

Georgetown- The Delaware State Police have arrested a Selbyville man for burglary and theft charges.

On Tuesday, October 9, 2018, at approximately 10:48 a.m., Troopers were dispatched to the 19000 block of Shingle Point Road in reference to a burglary that occurred sometime between October 6 and October 7, 2018. The homeowner reported that while she was working, someone had entered her residence and took numerous items, including DVDs, candle holders, and toiletries. Through investigative measures, Troopers were able to identify the suspect as 26-year-old Anthony M. Roadarmel.

Roadarmel turned himself in at Troop 5 on October 9, 2018 at approximately 4:30 p.m., where he was charged with Burglary 2nd and Theft (Felony). He was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court 3 and released on $6,000.00 unsecured bond.

Advertisements