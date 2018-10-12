I was more than appalled tonight to witness first hand a mother yelling at her 5 year old Son to shut the f@&$ Up at top of her voice repeatedly .
Is this the new norm because my parents never acted like that when I was that age
4 thoughts on “Do We Now Live In A World Where It’s Acceptable To Tell A 5 Year Old Child To Shut The F^}* Up Repeatedly In Public?”
I bet the mother was from the #1 race? correct.
Should have bitch slapped her.
Was her name Shaniqua ?
Put on CSPAN.
