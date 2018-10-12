Flooding on Shavox Road In Wicomico County Advertisements Share this:TwitterFacebookEmailLike this:Like Loading...
One thought on “Flooding on Shavox Road In Wicomico County”
Photos posted each time it floods on all sites are a joke compared to Civic Ave Salisbury Md. Residents sometimes can’t leave or even get home due to the flooding on the Nursing Home side. On the Civic Center side a car could float down the street before the old mall was built. This is how long that area has been neglected, county nor state will or can’t do anything, knowing the problem all these years.
LikeLike