Troopers Investigating Home Invasion-Lewes

Lewes– The Delaware State Police are investigating a home invasion that occurred last evening.

The incident occurred at approximately 11:12 p.m. on Thursday, October 11, 2018 when Troopers were dispatched to the 19000 block of Ward Road for a report of a home invasion. Upon arrival, contact was made with a 61-year-old male resident who advised that while he was asleep, two unknown male suspects had entered his residence demanding money.

The victim advised that both suspects were armed with what appeared to be handguns. The victim indicated that the suspects began physically assaulting him and struck him in the head with a handgun. The suspects did not obtain any property and fled the residence through the front door.

The victim was transported to a local area hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspects were described as black males, wearing dark colored clothing and armed with what appeared to be handguns.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Troop 4, Major Crimes Unit, Detective R. Mills at 302-752-3800. Information may also be provided by calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at http://delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

