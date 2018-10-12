Wicomico County’s Autumn Wine Festival returns Oct. 20-21

Early bird ticket sales end Oct. 12 at 6 p.m.

Taste wines from across the state of Maryland here in Wicomico County when the Autumn Wine Festival returns to Pemberton Historical Park this month.

The 16th annual Autumn Wine Festival will take place Oct. 20-21. The Wicomico County Recreation, Parks & Tourism event, which is produced in partnership with the Maryland Wineries Association, offers festivalgoers the opportunity to taste samples from different Maryland wineries. Hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. each day.

The Autumn Wine Festival has also partnered with Women Supporting Women, a local nonprofit that strives to provide awareness, education and support to those affected by breast cancer. Women Supporting Women will be on-site all weekend hosting fundraisers.

The festival also features live music, regional cuisine, a variety of vendors and a Sports Zone.

“The Autumn Wine Festival is such a fun fall event,” said Vanessa Junkin, assistant director of marketing and public relations for Wicomico County Recreation, Parks & Tourism. “Enjoy the festival with your friends, and maybe you’ll even find a new favorite Maryland wine.”

Tickets for the festival are on sale now. Tasting tickets include a 6 oz. glass.

Early bird tickets are $25 for one day or $40 for both days. Regular tickets are $35 for one day or $60 for both days. One-day non-tasting tickets are also available; early bird non-tasting tickets are $5 and regular non-tasting tickets are $10.

Early bird sales end online, in person and by phone on Friday, Oct. 12, at 6 p.m. Additional fees may apply to ticket prices. Ticket buyers also have the option of making a donation to Women Supporting Women at checkout.

Purchase tickets online at www.AutumnWineFestival.org or at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center box office, located at 500 Glen Ave. in Salisbury (Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.). The box office can be reached at 410-548-4911.

For more information, visit www.AutumnWineFestival.org.