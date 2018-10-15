Congratulations to Deputy First Class (DFC) Justin Koehler for his recent assignment as the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office Bloodhound K-9 Handler.

The k-9’s name is “Mattis” and has been in service with the Sheriff’s Office. Mattis is a man-tracking k-9 and will be used for search and rescue operations.

DFC Koehler is currently in k-9 handler training. More to come from this team in the near future. We will keep our followers posted on all the great things this team will be doing for our community…