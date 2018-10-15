Five council candidates to compete for three seats

The candidate pool is set for the Ocean City municipal election next month, with two contenders challenging Mayor Rick Meehan and five others competing for three open City Council seats as of Tuesday, the last day candidates could file for office.

Meehan, first elected to that office in 2006 after serving on council since 1985, is being opposed for another two-year term by former City Councilman Joe Hall and resident Joe Cryer.

Hall, who previously operated Hall’s Restaurant on 59th Street and served on council for three two-year terms, was defeated by 74 votes during the 2006 election.

Cryer, who, since 2006 has staged several unsuccessful campaigns for council, has turned his political focus to the race for mayor.

Among those vying for the trio of open council seats, in addition to incumbents City Council President Lloyd Martin and Councilman Matt James, are soon-to-be-retired OCPD Sgt. Mark Paddack, Christopher Rudolf, who currently serves on the Ocean City Board of Zoning Appeals and Emily Nock, president of Salisbury-based Nock Insurance Agency.

Martin, who was first elected in 2002 and has served as president since 2012, admitted many were surprised by his subdued campaign in the last election.

