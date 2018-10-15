Millsboro Police Seek Public’s Help in locating the below pictured subject BRANDON FINKENAUR

Millsboro Police Seek Public’s Help in locating the below pictured subject BRANDON FINKENAUR.

FINKENAUR is wanted for:

-Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
– Attempted theft under $1500
– Resisting Arrest.
– Failure to Appear in Sussex County Court Of Common Pleas.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of FINKENAUR they are asked to contact the Millsboro Police Department at (302) 934-8174. Information can also be provided by Calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com

Image may contain: 1 person, eyeglasses and closeup
