Millsboro Police Seek Public’s Help in locating the below pictured subject BRANDON FINKENAUR.
FINKENAUR is wanted for:
-Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
– Attempted theft under $1500
– Resisting Arrest.
– Failure to Appear in Sussex County Court Of Common Pleas.
If anyone has information on the whereabouts of FINKENAUR they are asked to contact the Millsboro Police Department at (302) 934-8174. Information can also be provided by Calling Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com
One thought on “Millsboro Police Seek Public’s Help in locating the below pictured subject BRANDON FINKENAUR”
I had a face like that I would be hiding, too!
