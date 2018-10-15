Ocean Pines to Transform into Halloween ‘Spooktacular

Area residents will find a few tricks and a lot of treats at the annual Ocean Pines Halloween/Fall Festival at White Horse Park on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 1 – 4 p.m.

The Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department will host several spooky offerings at the public event that will be held at 235 Ocean Parkway, including costume contests, carnival games, face painting, pony rides, candy, a haunted hayride, crafts, refreshments for sale and more.

A Howl-o-ween Dog Costume Contest encourages dog owners to dress their furry friends in costumes for a shot at bragging rights and giveaways. There is no entry fee or pre-registration.

Children also will be able to get in on the costume fun. Costume contests for children age 2 and under is set for 1:30 p.m., children age 3 and 4 at 2 p.m., those age 5 – 7 at 2:30 p.m. and kids age 8 – 10 at 3 p.m.

All ages are welcome. Admission is free. But there will be a fee for some attractions.

Volunteers and candy donations are needed for the day of special activities. Please contact the Ocean Pines Recreation and Parks Department at 410-641-7052if you are interested in helping or for more information about any of these activities.

Advertisements