Pocomoke Police September Arrests

09-05-2018 Donald Dorsey, age 36 of Pocomoke, MD was cited for 2nd degree assault. He was held on $7500 bond.

09-06-2018 Kedrich Whittaker, age 25 of Pocomoke, MD was cited for driving under the influence of alcohol. He was issued citations and released.

09-07-2018 Jeffrey Forrest, age 64 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested on a warrant for driving under the influence. He was released on his personal recognizance.

09-27-2018 Amando Ramirez Pacheo, age 28 of Silver Spring, MD was cited for driving under the influence, driving while intoxicated. He was issued citations and released.

09-30-2018 Martel Blake, age 26 of Pocomoke, MD was arrested for 2nd degree assault. He was held without bail.

There were (0) Zero juvenile arrests.

(19) nineteen additional arrests were made for various traffic violations during this

time period.