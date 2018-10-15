ITS FINALLY HERE!!

The Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff has a new iPhone and Android mobile app that provides to the public direct alerts of police activity, road closures, motor vehicle accidents and so much more. The Sheriff is proud to announce that his office is the only police agency in Maryland to have this app. This free app releases important and critical information in a timely manner and allows the community to stay connected with law enforcement.

With a touch of the screen, users can view breaking news, crime reports, and press releases and the weather. Another part of the app includes a list of the Queen Anne’s County Most Wanted Fugitives along with their names, photos, and offenses.

You can send the Sheriff’s Office an anonymous tip through the app. Pictures can also be sent along with the tip. This can come in handy when seeing a vehicle operating in a dangerous manner. Users can snap a picture of the vehicle and send it directly to the Sheriff’s Office. All tips are confidential.

Want to know if there are sex offenders in your community? The app provides names, photos, and detailed information regarding each offender.