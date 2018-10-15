ITS FINALLY HERE!!
The Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff has a new iPhone and Android mobile app that provides to the public direct alerts of police activity, road closures, motor vehicle accidents and so much more. The Sheriff is proud to announce that his office is the only police agency in Maryland to have this app. This free app releases important and critical information in a timely manner and allows the community to stay connected with law enforcement.
With a touch of the screen, users can view breaking news, crime reports, and press releases and the weather. Another part of the app includes a list of the Queen Anne’s County Most Wanted Fugitives along with their names, photos, and offenses.
You can send the Sheriff’s Office an anonymous tip through the app. Pictures can also be sent along with the tip. This can come in handy when seeing a vehicle operating in a dangerous manner. Users can snap a picture of the vehicle and send it directly to the Sheriff’s Office. All tips are confidential.
Want to know if there are sex offenders in your community? The app provides names, photos, and detailed information regarding each offender.
In need of directions? The app allows users to be able to navigate to the Sheriff’s Office, the nearest emergency room, and homeless shelter.
Other important features include Recruitment and Careers, and a Developmental Disabilities form to let responding agencies know where there are special needs.
To engage the greater community in public safety, anyone with the app can use the “Share our App” feature under Settings, as well as forward alerts to friends, family, and neighbors.
“We have created this new mobile app as a service to our community,” said Sheriff Gary Hofmann. “I encourage every resident and business owner to download the app today. Our goal is to engage the community to be our partners in public safety, to make Queen Anne’s County a safe and enjoyable place to live, work, and visit. And please take a moment to share the app with your family, friends, neighbors, and co-workers.”
Search for Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office and download the mobile app onto your smartphone or tablet. It is available free of charge from the iPhone and Google Play (Android) app stores.