Millsboro – The Delaware State Police have charged James N. Cannon, 38, of Delmar with multiple counts of vehicular assault stemming from a DUI related crash in Millsboro on Saturday afternoon.

The incident occurred at approximately 5:10 p.m., Saturday, October 13, 2018 at the intersection of Mt. Joy Rd. and Townsend Rd., Millsboro. Cannon was the driver of a 2009 GMC Sierra pickup truck that was stopped at a stop sign on Townsend Rd., at the intersection with Mt. Joy Rd. A 2007 Toyota Highlander operated by a 34 year old Milford man was traveling southbound on Mt. Joy Rd,, proceeding through the intersection with Townsend Rd., with the right of way. Cannon failed to remain stopped and pulled out directly in to the path of the Toyota at which time the two vehicles collided in the intersection where they came to rest.

The driver of the Toyota along with a 6 year old and 18 month old passenger were transported to Beebe Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A 4 year old passenger in the Toyota was transported to AI DuPont Hospital for Children with serious injuries.

Cannon and a 34 year old female passenger in his vehicle were also treated at Beebe Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. A second passenger in his vehicle was not injured.

Further investigation determined that alcohol impairment was a contributing factor on Cannon’s behalf and after discharge from the hospital he was transported to Troop 4 where he was formally charged with the following:

Vehicular Assault 1 st Degree

Degree Vehicular Assault 2 nd Degree (4 counts)

Degree (4 counts) DUI Alcohol

Fail to Remain Stopped at a Stop Sign

Driving Suspended

Cannon was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #3 and then committed to Sussex Correctional Institution in lieu of $8600.00 secured bail.

Advertisements