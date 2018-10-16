Dover Man Charged After Investigations

On 10.12.2018 Milford Police arrested a Dover man to complete a pair of investigations. On 10.12.2018 at approximately 2:14 am, an officer on patrol on North Rehoboth Boulevard observed a vehicle traveling northbound enter the southbound travel lane. The officer conducted a traffic stop in the 900 block of North Walnut Street. Further investigation revealed the Nissan Rogue had markings that led the officer to believe the vehicle had recently been removed from a car dealership. Further investigation did in fact learn the vehicle did belong to a car dealership in the area. Roy Perdow (A.KA. Roy Perkins), 53 of Dover, was taken into custody without incident. Mr. Perdow was also identified during this investigation as being the suspect in another theft of a motor vehicle that occurred on August 16th in the 200 block of Northeast Front Street (below is link to the original release for that investigation). While in custody it was learned that Mr. Perdow’s driving privileges have been suspended. Mr Perdow also made concerning threats towards officers while in custody. Mr. Perdow has been charged with two counts of Theft of a Motor Vehicle, 3 counts of Terroristic Threatening, 2 counts of Criminal Mischief, Burglary 3rd Degree, Driving While Suspended, Criminal Trespass 2nd Degree, and Failed To Remain In A Single Lane. Mr. Perdow was presented at the Justice of the Peace Court #2. where bail was set at $2701.00 Secured for the October investigation and $7000.00 cash for the August investigation. Mr. Perdow was committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution and is scheduled for a Preliminary Hearing in the Kent County Court of Common Pleas on 10.26.2018.

Advertisements